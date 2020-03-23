Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Prairie Knights Casino & Resort temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council and the management of Prairie Knights Casino are temporarily closing Prairie Knights Casino and Resort until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The casino, lodge, Pavilion event center and all restaurants will be closed as of Tuesday, March 24. The Quik Mart convenience store will remain open.

“This difficult decision was made out of concern for the health and safety for guests, their families and the larger community,” a casino statement reads. “Prairie Knights management is closely following the North Dakota Department of Health and federal CDC for updates and additional information as this situation changes. Casino operations will resume when the virus is no longer a threat. The patience of the public is sincerely appreciated during this difficult time.”

On March 20, Four Bears Casino & Lodge near New Town and Skydancer Casino & Resort near Belcourt also shut down until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

Dakota Magic Casino & Hotel near Hankinson closed March 22.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here."

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23"

Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny"

National COVID-19 Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "National COVID-19 Map"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

COVID Stir Crazy

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID Stir Crazy"

Clean Workplace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clean Workplace"

Robert One Minute 3-22-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-22-20"

Snowman for Grandma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowman for Grandma"

Churches Going Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches Going Online"

3-22 Governor's Presser

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-22 Governor's Presser"

Olympics Not Cancelled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics Not Cancelled"

Dentists Give Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dentists Give Back"

Helping Elders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Elders"

New Testing Strategy

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Testing Strategy"

DOT Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Changes"

Dem-NPL endorsements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dem-NPL endorsements"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Robert One Minute 3-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-21"

'I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy'"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge