Prairie Knights Casino & Resort temporarily closed due to COVID-19

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council and the management of Prairie Knights Casino are temporarily closing Prairie Knights Casino and Resort until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The casino, lodge, Pavilion event center and all restaurants will be closed as of Tuesday, March 24. The Quik Mart convenience store will remain open.

“This difficult decision was made out of concern for the health and safety for guests, their families and the larger community,” a casino statement reads. “Prairie Knights management is closely following the North Dakota Department of Health and federal CDC for updates and additional information as this situation changes. Casino operations will resume when the virus is no longer a threat. The patience of the public is sincerely appreciated during this difficult time.”

On March 20, Four Bears Casino & Lodge near New Town and Skydancer Casino & Resort near Belcourt also shut down until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

Dakota Magic Casino & Hotel near Hankinson closed March 22.