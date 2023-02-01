MINOT, N.D. (KXNET)–The pandemic impacted many businesses over the last three years.

Many stores closed their doors forever, but one business that opened during the pandemic is now celebrating its three-year anniversary.

Prairie Sky Breads started in 2014 at small events like local farmer’s markets. But they opened their brick-and-mortar location right at the beginning of the pandemic.

Now, with three years gone and the community supporting them every step of the way, the co-owner decided to go to San Francisco and learn how to make even more goods for Minot.

Opening their doors during covid was a challenge, said co-owner Jazmine Schultz but now, she’s ready to grow as a small business owner.

“It had its own challenges with inflation and trying to keep pricing right,” said Schultz, “but we have a lot of great staff that made sure that we are selling enough to keep everyone and the hours they want.”

Employee Tara Roop says that working with Prairie Sky Breads has been the best working environment, the staff is great to work with and the environment is like home.

The three-year anniversary celebration this week has so much in store for the shop, and for all the customers.

“I’m very excited about all the events we have planned,” said Roop. “I feel like it’s perfect for families to bring their kids in. We’re doing a play-dough class this Thursday, which is very fun.”

With the community’s support rising for the bakery, Prairie Sky Breads say that it’s their turn to give back.

“We have a variety of things to show our appreciation for our customers,” said Schultz, “and obviously to celebrate what has been a challenging three years. We’re excited to just be here and to say thanks to everyone.”

From Virtual Bingo to play-dough Crafts on Pizza Night, to cheaper bread days, to $1 off drink Fridays and free scone Sundays, these community-give-back events are some you won’t want to miss.

