Prairie Sky Breads partnering with local artists to create Artist Box

Local News

Are you tired of watching Netflix and playing the same board games every weekend? Prairie Sky Breads in Minot may have the solution. 

It’s partnering with local artists to create a date night box and kid craft box. Directions and supplies are included. This week’s kid box is an at-home version of the magnetic fishing game that’s at Prairie Sky Breads. Kids use a stick with a magnet and lower it into a bucket with fish that also have a magnet. 

Co-owner Jazmine Schultz says she’s hoping this will bring families together during this uncertain time. 

“Some of the artists and some of the boxes will be able to create some of the art pieces and it really will be something that you look back fondly and think about all the family time we’re spending together and something that can like be a family art piece that’s in the house and a reminder of the good times that have resulted as a result of this,” Schultz said.

Click here to get your own Artist Box.

