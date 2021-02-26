Prairie West driving range in Mandan opening March 1

Prairie West Golf Course says it’s a happy Friday because they just released some news: Their driving range will open to the public on Monday, March 1 at 11 a.m.

A Facebook post says the driving range features a large teeing ground maintained at fairway height, as well as practice areas for rough lies, green targets, bunkers and market yardages. The practice facility also features a fairway practice bunker.

Prairie West is located at 2709 Longspur Trail.

A course opening date will be announced soon.