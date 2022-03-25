As the weather gets nicer, many anticipate playing outdoor sports and activities.

One sport that’s making its way out early is golf.

Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan is opening Monday, March 28.

The course will be open from noon to 6 p.m. every day, weather permitting.

A golf professional at Prairie West says the average start date for golf in North Dakota is April 15.

He says to begin this early is exciting and that they were able to open so early due to the maintenance and protective measures over the winter, including the laying down mulch and most recently hand watering the course.

This year, because of the nicer weather, the course’s maintenance crew was able to add a new feature on hole 18.

“With extended nice weather into December, they were able to do an extra project on hole 18. It’s one of our featured holes on the golf course and they kind of redid the bunkers, reshaped them. It’ll have a cool tiered look from the T-box,” said Brent Weber.