Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Prayer group fills visitor parking at medical facilities in Bismarck

Visitor parking lots at local hospitals are empty, thanks to the coronavirus shutout. So a Bismarck woman decided to organize a group to fill one of those parking lots and encourage our medical workers and patients.

The “parking lot prayer group” was organized by Tabitha Beede. She’s a Registered Nurse at CHI St. Alexius. Beede says seeing the parking lots empty every day made her sad. So she wanted to bring some joy and positivity to the lives of everyone at the hospitals. They met for the first time this weekend to pray from their vehicles.

“Primarily people were at St. Alexius, but the call wasn’t just St. A’s. We wanted people at all health care facilities and we still do. So we had some people that were praying at Baptist Health, there were some people that were praying at Sanford, but our largest group was at St. Alexius,” said Beede.

They will be back in the parking lot at St. A’s this Thursday at 8 p.m.

For more information and more locations go here.

