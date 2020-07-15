Prayer initiative for first responders

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

First responders never know the extent of each call they respond to, and that’s the reason the Lights and Sirens initiative was started.

Crisis Care Chaplaincy is calling on the community for spiritual support for those who put their lives on the line every day.

They ask that every time you see emergency lights or hear sirens to stop and say a prayer for everyone involved in the emergency or crisis situation.

Multiple agencies are involved from police to fire and the dispatchers, who are first to respond.

“But it means a lot. And there’s lots of calls we take that it is that person’s worst moment. So we do hear the screams and the cries. So it’s really nice that we’re included in the initiative too,” shared Shanna Johnson, the communications supervisor for North Dakota State Radio.

A poster board with a prayer will be located at law enforcement agencies across the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Also, be on the lookout for smaller cards that you can carry with you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Lights and Sirens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lights and Sirens"

STEM Camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEM Camp"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15"

Bridge Moving Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Moving Day"

Williston Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Construction"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

MPS Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Plan"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15"

NDC JULY 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 15"

Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

NJCAA Announcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "NJCAA Announcement"

Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bull Moose Baseball"

Independent baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent baseball"

Lamoureux twins give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamoureux twins give back"

Lottery Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lottery Down"

Fairview ordered to resecure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairview ordered to resecure"

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14"

Charitable Gaming Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming Down"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss