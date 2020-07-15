Prayer initiative for first responders

First responders never know the extent of each call they respond to, and that’s the reason the Lights and Sirens initiative was started.

Crisis Care Chaplaincy is calling on the community for spiritual support for those who put their lives on the line every day.

They ask that every time you see emergency lights or hear sirens to stop and say a prayer for everyone involved in the emergency or crisis situation.

Multiple agencies are involved from police to fire and the dispatchers, who are first to respond.

“But it means a lot. And there’s lots of calls we take that it is that person’s worst moment. So we do hear the screams and the cries. So it’s really nice that we’re included in the initiative too,” shared Shanna Johnson, the communications supervisor for North Dakota State Radio.

A poster board with a prayer will be located at law enforcement agencies across the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Also, be on the lookout for smaller cards that you can carry with you.