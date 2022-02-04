Grab your boots, the rodeo is in town!

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association National Rodeo will be in Bismarck this weekend.

The PRCA is the largest and oldest professional rodeo in the world.

The crowd will see contestants from all over the nation participate in seven events, battling to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas.

Making an appearance at Friday night’s event is Miss Rodeo North Dakota.

“A major league sports event in Bismarck, it’ll be very exciting. We have over 300 entries representing 16 states, three countries, and a national final rodeo on the line,” said Pro Announcer Randy Taylor.

“I grew up doing this when I was 4 years old when I started so now to be back here a little bit older than that, to grow into who I am and be a part of the rodeo family,” said Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2022 Elise Burwell.

The rodeo will be Friday night and Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center.