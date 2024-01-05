WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — A preliminary hearing was held for Scott Beane, Watford City, who is charged with murder after he set his mother on fire and barricaded her in a room back in September.

According to court documents, the court has filed orders for Beane to be committed to a North Dakota State Hospital for a period of up to 30 days for a Fitness Evaluation and a Criminal Responsibility Evaluation.

The reason for the orders came from Beane’s decision to decline the help of counsel for his trial.

A hearing will be held following his stay to determine if Beane is competent enough to stand trial.

A date for this hearing has yet to be set.