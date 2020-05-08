Preparation begins on Minot Community Garden

Community gardens can provide fresh local produce, along with educational opportunities

In Minot on Friday, faculty and students from Minot State University began preparing land for the city’s first community garden.

The lot was purchased by the MSU Development Foundation and will honor traditional planting techniques used by Native Americans.

One Minot State professor says it’s a fun, hands-on way to teach people about our state’s history.

“It would be a great opportunity to educate the public on these sustainable methods of farming and also, it’s just great to have a community garden like this and a way to connect Minot State with the Minot community. So I just see a lot of positivity from something like this,” MSU Professor of Teacher Education Dan Conn said.

A public ceremony is planned once plants are ready for harvest in early Fall.

