MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The time is here for those who want to indulge in art.

NOTSTOCK is returning for its 15th year, starting Thursday, MSU students and the Minot community can share their passion for all kinds of art.

The free festival is open to the public on the Minot State campus through September 24.

“NOTSTOCK is rewarding in that there are a lot of connections that are made. Whether it’s university students being made aware of different arts and art processes and techniques and participating in making art,” said NOTSTOCK co-organizer, Bill Harbort.

You will be able to watch the artists work live during the event, attend presentations about their work, and be able to purchase affordable artwork.

The main highlight that NOTSTOCK is proud to announce is the return of letter and screen printers in both the Beaver Dam and the Northwest Arts Center.

“The exhibition that we are having in the Northwest Arts Center, that opens actually tomorrow, this week is the NOTSTOCK poster exhibition and NOTSTOCK is a hands-on arts festival that’s been going on at Minot State for quite some time,” said Northwest Arts Center Director, Greg Vettel.

Although preparing for NOTSTOCK can be stressful, it is very rewarding for organizers to see the smiling faces of participants.

Especially being able to get closer to one another in a setting outside of the classroom.

“My favorite part is connecting with people, whether it’s guest artists that are coming in from afar, whether it’s getting to know my students in a different way, so we’re not in a classroom but we’re in kind of a front line situation right,” said Harbort.

Harbort says that NOTSTOCK is a hands in and hands-on event so be ready to get your hands covered in color

For more information on NOTSTOCK, please visit the NOTSTOCK website.