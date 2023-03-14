BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For the very first time, the American Red Cross will offer its Prepare with Pedro preparedness program at the Dakota Zoo on March 25.

According to a news release, the program brings effective youth emergency training to kids in Bismarck.

“Youth preparedness is critical to strengthening local communities,” said the Executive Director of the American Red Cross serving Western North Dakota, Zoe Wergeland Manstrom. “Prepare with Pedri is a stand-out program that we’re able to offer for free at schools and other youth-focused sites like the Dakota Zoo.”

Prepare with Pedro is a 30-45 minute presentation that provides Kindergarten through second-grade students an introduction to the concept of emergency preparedness in a fun and educational way.

It uses storytelling and hands-on activities for students to build muscle memory and basic coping skills.

A take-home Prepare with Pedro storybook will help families learn and repeat preparedness actions at home.

You can join the Red Cross at the Dakota Zoon from 1-5 p.m. Presentations will start at 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30. The zoo is located at 602 Riverside Road in Bismarck.

Registration is not required and the training is free and open to everyone.