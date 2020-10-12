Preparing to put away your summer recreational vehicles until next year

Winter is still a couple of months away, but temperatures are showing signs that cooler weather is near.

And, if you’ve enjoyed your summer on the water, now is the time for you to start getting your boat ready to store away. Getting boats ready for winter is no easy task. In fact, just one boat can take up to two hours to get ready.

We spoke with one expert who says if you don’t properly winterize your boat, then you could be dishing out big bucks in the future.

“You can really ruin the motor. You’re not going to get the performance that you need.

Especially there’s a difference between outboard motors and inboard motors.

Outboard motors like these are self-draining s they won’t retain a lot of water. Whereas the inboard boats, they retain that water.”

And after you’ve got your recreational vehicles ready for the winter months…it’s time to store them in sheds or garages..away from the harsh temperatures. One insurance agent said there are a few things you need to know before you do.

“The cover typically does not fall under the building coverage, or the garage coverage or your homeowner’s insurance.Typically, you need to keep a policy, a stand-alone policy, on those types of vehicles, like your boat on your ATV”

She says the best thing to do is to check with your insurance agency and go over your policy.

She says, It’s better to be safe than sorry.