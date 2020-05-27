Preparing your AC for hotter days ahead

It’s that time of year the days are getting hotter and people are turning on the air conditioning.

But is your air conditioner ready to run all day? We have some tips on how to maintain your AC unit.

We spoke with an expert from HA Thompson & Sons who says you need to make sure to clean your AC unit of any debris or objects on or around it.

Also, replace your air filter not only will this help with how your unit is running, but also with the quality of air inside your home.

Maintaining your unit through the colder months will help when you do turn it on for the spring and summer months.

“Big thing we’ll see is over the winter is if you have a small refrigerant leak you’ll find out as soon as you try and turn your air conditioning on it will not work because your refrigerant has leaked out over the winter. So that will be a problem we see right away in spring. Then we’ll come out, we’ll either be upgrading your system or repairing that leak so you won’t have that happen anymore,” shares Bradley Mann, a representative from HA Thompson & Sons.

Mann says during the summer, they are busy with house calls in regards to people’s air conditioners not working.