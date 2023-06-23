BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — President Biden’s education secretary paid a visit to North Dakota on Friday morning.

Miguel Cardona toured Bismarck State College to see what kind of programs are preparing students for future careers in skilled and technical programs.

Cardona is touring parts of the Midwest as part of the president’s ‘Invest in America’ slogan. This month, the U.S. Treasury approved North Dakota’s application for $68 million in federal money to help pay for 13 career academies in the state.

In a roundtable discussion, North Dakota workforce leaders tell Cardona one of the biggest problems in the state is around 15,000 unfilled jobs.

“Ok, so one school over here might offer something because it’s needed here, but across the state, it’s totally different,” Secretary Cardona said. “How do we go from where we are today to that so that it’s not hit or miss and we’re not relying on superstar superintendents that get it?”

“We can’t grow enough in the state of North Dakota, we have to do such things as have people very skilled, we have to rely upon automation, and we’re even working on bringing new Americans in to help fill the voids,” Dave Farnsworth with the ND Workforce Development Council said.

As part of his trip, Secretary Cardona also visited schools on the Standing Rock reservation.