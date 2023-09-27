MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After a fourth try at holding a pretrial conference for Nichole Rice, a felony trial for the murder of Anita Knutson is finally expected to begin in either March or April of 2024.

During the pretrial conference today, state prosecutors stated that they would have about 20 witnesses that would take the stand for them next spring. The defense on the other hand said they would have around five or more.

The defense team also asked that farming and planted season be accommodated during the trial, as not doing so would affect Rice’s family’s farm operation.

The trial is expected to most likely last around three weeks.

Rice is being charged for the 2007 murder of Anita Knutson who was her roommate at the time in Minot. The murder remained a Cold Case until March of 2022 when a warrant was issued for Rice’s arrest.