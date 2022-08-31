MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A jury trial is now set for 24-year-old Heather Hoffman, accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Alexander Eckert, the father of her child.

On April 22, police responded to an unresponsive man lying in front of a home with a gunshot wound, who was later identified as Eckert.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

At her initial appearance, the prosecution voiced concerns about Hoffman being a flight risk and requested a $1 million bond.

Heather Hoffman’s current bond is half a million dollars.

A jury trial is set for April 23, 2023.