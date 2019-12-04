Pretty Lights: Spreading Christmas cheer over the last decade

MINOT — Many people consider this to be the most wonderful time of the year. One company has been working over the last 10 years to make that possible for other people.

For many, driving around and looking at Christmas lights is a family tradition and gets them in the holiday spirit.

With Christmas right around the corner, the guys at Pretty Lights have been hard at work spreading Christmas cheer.

“It kind of adds to the essence, I think,” said co-owner Juan Vadell.

“Especially when you’re driving down the road and you’re coming home from Christmas shopping maybe, or coming home from families and you get to the end of the block and you see your house kind of all lit up.”

An idea that started a decade ago just to make some extra cash has expanded into a full-time business.

They offer custom light displays and handle the installation, maintenance and removal, which is perfect for people afraid of heights, the elderly and everyone in-between.

“First and foremost, Christmas has always been my favorite season, so I go all out if I can, inside and out,” said customer Karen Gehring.

“And then we are older too, so it makes more sense to have the younger generation get up there and put some of those heavy lights on.”

Gehring was one of the first three customers Pretty Lights ever had. Now, they have over 200.

She and her husband may not be able to do the decorating themselves, but still want in on the Christmas tradition.

“It’s nostalgia, it’s sentimentality,” said Gehring. “My family always did it and it was a special occasion that makes me feel warm when I drive up to the house and it’s all lit up.”

And, that’s exactly what the owners say has kept them going for so long.

“We’ve seen so many eyes light up and so much joy on children’s’ faces especially when it’s kind of a surprise,” said Vadell.

“We get spouses that come home to an already lit house and we get the response from that, it’s absolutely incredible. Especially the people that reach back out to us and tell us how amazing of an experience it is, it’s really a one-of-a-kind experience to know that we’ve maybe not touched someone’s life, but at least light it up a little bit.”

Pretty Lights covers Western North Dakota and Eastern Montana. And, they don’t only specialize in Christmas — they also light up weddings.

