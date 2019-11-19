Prevent getting sick at the airport

The airport is a hub for travel and germs. Health professionals say if you are traveling during this holiday season you should be cautious if you don’t want to get sick.

“The flu is the most common respiratory disease you can catch whether at the airport or anywhere else. The flu shot helps your risk of getting the flu as well as reduces the duration and intensity of the illness,” said Levi Schlosser, Syndromic Surveillance Coordinator for the NDDoH.

Which is why Schlosser said you should get your flu shot before doing any holiday travel.

A couple other ways you can use to prevent getting sick this holiday season are:

Wear your socks as you walk through security to prevent athletes foot or even viruses like HPV.

Eat foods with vitamin C to boost your immune system.