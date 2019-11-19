Prevent getting sick at the airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The airport is a hub for travel and germs. Health professionals say if you are traveling during this holiday season you should be cautious if you don’t want to get sick.

“The flu is the most common respiratory disease you can catch whether at the airport or anywhere else. The flu shot helps your risk of getting the flu as well as reduces the duration and intensity of the illness,” said Levi Schlosser, Syndromic Surveillance Coordinator for the NDDoH.

Which is why Schlosser said you should get your flu shot before doing any holiday travel.

A couple other ways you can use to prevent getting sick this holiday season are:

  • Wear your socks as you walk through security to prevent athletes foot or even viruses like HPV.
  • Eat foods with vitamin C to boost your immune system.
  • Use hand sanitizer after touching magazines and doorknobs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Safety Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Bar Close"

Ambuc Riders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambuc Riders"

Lawn Mowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawn Mowers"

Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19"

Antibiotic Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Antibiotic Awareness Week"

Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow"

Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball"

DSU vs U-Mary

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU vs U-Mary"

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"

Dickinson Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Volleyball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Harvey Growth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Growth"

DOT Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Report"

Peer Support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer Support"

Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Giving Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Tree"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge