Prevent Winter Sickness

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Keeping your immune system strong in the winter could prevent you from getting winter colds.

During the long-lasting freezing months, we find ourselves indoors more times than not and germs tend to increase because of this.
But something as simple as washing your hands for at least a minute with water or hand sanitize and taking the proper vitamins to help boost your immune system- could eliminate the risk of illness. One Dr in Minot says taking care of yourself now will help in the long run.

Fariha Saleem, Resident Physician at Family Medical, says “viral illnesses tend to linger for at least three to four weeks. Having a cold for three to four weeks is not fun. You could also end up getting G-I illnesses that are more hand to mouth. So lets say I’m sick and I have food poisoning and I shake hands with you and you don’t wash your hands appropriately, you could also get the same illness as well”

Dr. Saleem also says bundling up while outside can help eliminate your risk of airborne illness as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteUpdate (Supersized!)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteUpdate (Supersized!)"

Snow and Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow and Homes"

Mall Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mall Open"

_Century Football_

Thumbnail for the video titled "_Century Football_"

HS Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Soccer"

Friday, October 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9"

Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11"

Snow Continues For Most Of The Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Continues For Most Of The Day"

Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bullying"

Century vs Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy Volleyball"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

Vaping Products

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Products"

Not Usual Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Usual Weather"

Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Class A Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Legacy"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge