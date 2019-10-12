Prevent Winter Sickness

Keeping your immune system strong in the winter could prevent you from getting winter colds.

During the long-lasting freezing months, we find ourselves indoors more times than not and germs tend to increase because of this.

But something as simple as washing your hands for at least a minute with water or hand sanitize and taking the proper vitamins to help boost your immune system- could eliminate the risk of illness. One Dr in Minot says taking care of yourself now will help in the long run.

Fariha Saleem, Resident Physician at Family Medical, says “viral illnesses tend to linger for at least three to four weeks. Having a cold for three to four weeks is not fun. You could also end up getting G-I illnesses that are more hand to mouth. So lets say I’m sick and I have food poisoning and I shake hands with you and you don’t wash your hands appropriately, you could also get the same illness as well”

Dr. Saleem also says bundling up while outside can help eliminate your risk of airborne illness as well.