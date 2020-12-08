Preventative cancer screenings show a decline since the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 Pandemic has not only affected traveling and event outcomes, it’s also affecting the number of people going in for cancer screenings.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, research done in May shows a drop in preventative cancer screenings between 85% and 95% nationwide during the pandemic.

KX News spoke to a medical professional with Trinity Health who says they have also seen a dip in numbers.

He says his only hope is that the effect of the pandemic doesn’t affect people’s health negatively, later on.

“We’ve seen that when we take action before a certain period of time it gives us a chance to give hope and at the same time give the chance to the person who we’re screening for any type of cancer or any type of disease a chance to fight that.” Internal Medicine Physician Christian Colon-Ripoll said.

Colon-Ripoll says encouraging people to come in to get screened begins with assuring the public’s safety while visiting.

If you do visit the clinic, a COVID screening will take place first.

He stressed that Trinity as a whole is following all state and CDC guidelines, like social distancing and mask requirements.

“We’re being very cautious especially for the safety of our patients and for us too. You know if we stop working and we stop functioning then there’s no way for us to help others.” Colon-Ripoll said.

Colon-Ripoll says if you still don’t want to visit, telehealth is provided.