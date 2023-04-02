NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A ruling from a federal judge in Texas may impact the amount you pay next year when you head to the doctor’s office, even here in North Dakota.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor struck down a law in the Affordable Care Act that forced health insurance companies to provide patients with free preventive care, including screenings for depression, cancer, and HIV.

CBS News in Detroit reports that the decision is expected to impact at least 150 million Americans.

In the future, the insurance companies will be allowed to implement co-pays for preventive care, like cancer screenings.

What used to be free for some in North Dakota will now cost you over a hundred dollars in some parts of our state.

Since the ruling, health insurance companies have said there wouldn’t be immediate changes in coverage; however, this will change come next year.

According to healthinsurance.org, over 111,000 North Dakotans are enrolled in the Affordable Care Act.

That means starting in 2024, those patients — including children — will be paying for their preventative care.

To check out the average cost of healthcare in North Dakota, check out this resource: https://cost.sidecarhealth.com/s/annual-physical-exam-cost-in-north-dakota