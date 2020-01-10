Preventing Birth Defects During Pregnancy

January is Birth Defects Prevention Month and the North Dakota Division of Special Health Services (SHS) is sharing five ways of prevention.

SHS said there were 112 birth defects reported in the state in 2018.

They recommend taking 400 micrograms of folic acid every day; to visit with your doctor before stopping or starting any new medicine; be up to date on your vaccinations, including the flu shot and t-dap vaccines; reach a healthy weight before becoming pregnant; and avoid harmful substances, such as alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

“Some common birth defects that we will often see is things like critical congenital heart disease which can be picked up by a newborn screen and further diagnostic testing shortly after birth,” shared Kimberly Hruby, NDDOH Division of Special Health Services Director.

Taking your prenatal vitamin before you get pregnant is another method of preventing birth defects.