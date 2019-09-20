Preventing falls

Everybody is at risk of falling, so we spoke with a physician who shared advice with us on how you can prevent it in today’s your health first.

She told us meeting with your doctor to talk about your medications and their side effects is a good place to start.

Another thing that can help is working out–it strengthens your core and your balance.

The third piece of advice: footwear–she says to avoid those flip flops, heels and slippery socks.

Fariha Saleem, resident physician said: “Patients that play sports are more prone to falls and the big thing when you’re young and you do have a fall, is making sure that you get checked out if you hit your head, you need to seek medical attention and make sure it’s not a concussion or you don’t have a brain bleed or anything more serious. It’s not always older people that fall. Making sure you don’t have a broken bone when you do fall.”

She went on to say– remove the hazards in your house–like newspapers, boxes or anything you could trip over.