Preventing stolen packages

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s the season of giving, but it could also be the season of grabbing deliveries right off your doorstep.

Package theft happens all year, but a lot more deliveries come during the holidays, which leads to more opportunities for what’s known as ‘porch pirates.’

Minot Police Department’s Crime Prevention Officer, Aaron Moss, says the best way to keep it from happening is to lessen the opportunity.

That means closely tracking your deliveries, or if possible, have someone on the lookout.

“If it does happen in a neighborhood, it most likely isn’t just going to happen once, so if people are paying attention it’s very helpful,” Moss said. “We can only be so many places at a given time. If there is a certain area that needs attention from us and couple that with the community’s efforts to pay attention then this crime does decrease.”

Other ways you can make sure no one gets your packages but you:
With the U.S. Postal Service, chose ‘hold for pickup’ and get it at the post office. To do that, click here and enter your tracking number. Then select Hold for Pickup.

You can also customize your delivery and authorize the carrier to leave your items in a specified location so that it’s not left on the doorstep. To do that, click here, enter your tracking number, and select Delivery Instructions.

Or, you can secure the package – with any delivery service – with a signature requirement so that it’s only left on your doorstep if someone’s home to sign.

For a small fee, you can send any package to your local UPS Store instead of to your home. There are UPS stores in Bismarck, Dickinson, Williston, and Minot.

You can also rent a mailbox at The UPS Store and have packages sent directly to that.

If you’re able to, have your package sent to work, or to a trusted friend or family member who can be home at the time of delivery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Student Enrollment MPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Enrollment MPS"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/6"

A Warm Ending To The Week With Snow & Arctic Temps To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm Ending To The Week With Snow & Arctic Temps To Come"

Prevent Package Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prevent Package Theft"

Dickinson vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson vs Mandan"

High School Wrestling 12.5.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling 12.5.19"

UMary Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah Hockey"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Crash Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Report"

Exploring Careers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Exploring Careers"

Thursday, December 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

New Town Drama Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Drama Club"

Pay Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay Increase"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5"

Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy"

AIDS AWARENESS MONTH

Thumbnail for the video titled "AIDS AWARENESS MONTH"

Fill a Purse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fill a Purse"

Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge