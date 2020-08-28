Prevention services for families at risk of being separated federally approved

On a given day, 1,600 kids are in foster care in North Dakota.

The Department of Human Services is looking to lower that number.

The department just received federal approval for a plan that provides prevention services for families at risk of being separated.

In the past, this plan would fund foster care homes and services.

Now, proactive programs like Healthy Families, Parents as Teachers, and Parent-Child Interaction Therapy will be eligible for federal reimbursement.

“So the goal of this prevention plan is to help strengthen and stabilize families so children can stay in their home and remain with their family rather than being removed and placed into foster care,” explained Tracy Miller, the Family Preservation Administrator, with the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

North Dakota was the seventh state to have its prevention plan approved.