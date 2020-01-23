Preview: Western Plain’s Opera presents Hansel and Gretel

Hansel and Gretel, an opera by Engelbert Humperdinck, is coming to Minot State University’s Ann Nicole Nelson Hall Friday through Sunday.

The production features MSU sophomore Megan Klebe as the Dewman, Senior Madi Sem as the Sandman, alumni Nathan Bowles as Peter, the father, alumna Gabrielle Razafinjatovo as Gertrude, the mother and returning MSU alumna Joann Martinson Davis as Gretel. Hansel is sung by mezzo-soprano Kathryn Krasovec, and David Cangelosi is the Witch.

The production will be Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m.

To see more about the production and to view ticket prices and seating