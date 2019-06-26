Prices for Birth, Death Certificates Going Up

Starting July 1st the price for birth or death certificates in North Dakota will go up.

Following lawmaker approval, the State Division of Vital Records is raising its fees for certified copies of birth, death and fetal death records.

Getting these records will now cost $15 for the first copy and $10 for additional copies.

The fees have not been raised since 1983.

The office of Vital records will be closed to the public Friday in order to implement the changes.

People can still request copies of their vital records.