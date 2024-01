BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck’s Brandon Prichard announced via X that he is honored to receive a unanimous endorsement for re-election.

Prichard is a republican who sits in the states house of representatives. He was elected to serve North Dakotans back in 2022 for District 8, which encompasses parts of Bismarck and Linton.

Prichard is among the youngest state legislators in the United States. One of his claimed goals is to ‘rebuild the traditional family unit’.