Pride at the Capitol

It’s LGBT Pride Month and, for the first time, a pride celebration will take place at the state capitol building.

Dakota Outright will be hosting “Capital Pride” on the grounds of the capitol, an event that will feature food, music, vendors, and games.

Organizers say “Capital Pride” will give people of all walks of life a way to come out and feel accepted.

“Coming out to me was letting go of somebody that I knew I could never be. Letting go of a lie I was telling myself. The pride event at the capitol means a lot to us,” says Dakota OutRight board member James Guerrant.

The family-friendly event runs Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Dakota Outright is an organization that provides outreach programs for the LGBTQ community and holds events in the state.