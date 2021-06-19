Pride Day is celebrated at the State Capital

It’s Pride Day at the State Capital and many in the community are coming out to show their support.



“I just came out because I wanted to participate in letting people know that no matter what; they are loved, and beautiful, and supported.” said Ginger Robertson, supporter.

The event kicked off Saturday morning in front of the State Capitol: providing those in the LGBT community with a place of comfort.

“They’re opening everything up and being more accepting, it’s actually wonderful to see. I know if I would have been who I was in high school, it wouldn’t have gone well,” said Kati Johns, supporter.



Supporters say they are happier than ever they are able to freely express themselves.

President of Dakota Outright, an LGBT group that hosted the event says it’s nice to see community support.



“It’s energizing because it’s always a nice reminder; we know we have friends and allies in the community. It’s always a visual reminder at Pride Day; that all of the people are supportive,” said Erin Pringle Dakota Outright president.



Ginger Robertson says she hopes to spread the message of caring to others.



“I had one girl tell me that this is so important to me because I don’t feel so loved. She just squeezed me so tight, and it was just beautiful.” Robertson said.



Pringle says although the support is there, there’s still more work to be done.



“For several years, we’ve been trying to get nondiscrimination protections passed for LGBT people in employment, housing, and accommodations. A lot of the rights that we have been awarded come from a federal level. In North Dakota, it’s been a fight to convince people we need these protections,” Pringle said.



Pringle says she’s organized the event for the last eight years, even though last year was impacted by the pandemic.