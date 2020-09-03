Pride flag raised outside Minot City Hall for first time

It may have been a little wet outside Wednesday night, but that didn’t stop a monumental occasion in Minot.

Normally, Pride Month is recognized in June, but like many other things, it was postponed due to the coronavirus.

With Minot’s Pride Weekend set to start Friday, what better way than a historical moment.

“It’s something that’s really impactful,” said attendee Kristi Rosselli-Sullivan.

The LGBTQ+ community had a chance to kick off Pride Weekend by raising the rainbow flag in front of Minot’s City Hall.

Note: After this live video, the pride flag shown was taken down and replaced with a smaller one.

“Being apart of this and being apart of history in Minot is something that no one will ever take away,” said Rosselli-Sullivan.

Others gathered for the first-ever pride flag-raising event as well, many of them family members and friends celebrating a huge milestone in the city.

“It really starts off with community, and I really have a passion for the community,” said Rosselli-Sullivan.

Mayor Shaun Sipma, members of Magic City Equality, Alderwoman Carrie Evans and State Rep. Ruth Buffalo spoke at the ceremony. Evans shared some of her own story and what this day meant to her.

“It’s a wonderful day for someone like me who 30 years ago left the state because I didn’t feel like I could be safe as a lesbian,” said Evans.

Note: After these photos, the pride flag shown was taken down and replaced with a smaller one.

Evans says she hopes moving forward that this event and occasion shows people that the Magic City is a place for all.

“We have a lot of different races, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, gender identities, and we live in a city that embraces diversity,” Evans said.

This was only the beginning of Pride celebrations in the Magic City. There is a weekend full of activities planned.