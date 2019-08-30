‘Pride in the Park’ happening this weekend

Pride week has come and gone, but one group says their work is not over.

Magic City Equality will hold their annual “Pride in the Park” event this weekend. The event was scheduled earlier this year, but the weather caused the organizers to postpone. The president of the organization says they have a back-up plan this year, if the weather doesn’t cooperate, and the event is for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s a safe place for everybody in the community. Rather you identify as LGBTQ plus, or not. Come out. You can learn, you can get education. You can have fun, kinda see the community from the inside.” says James Falcon.

Pride in the Park starts at 11 tomorrow morning at the Roosevelt Park in Minot.