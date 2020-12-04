Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase coming to the Bismarck Event Center

This year has been very challenging for small business owners due to the on-going pandemic, but Pride of Dakota isn’t letting that stop their annual holiday showcase.

This year with so many cancellations, businesses have missed out on revenue.

The Pride of Dakota annual holiday showcase is the first event for many businesses in North Dakota, like Vintner’s Winery.

“This is our first event for this season. We generally do six off-site events and five of those have been canceled. So this is our first and only event of 2020,” said Allan Fuller, the owner of Vintner’s Winery.

114 homegrown North Dakota business unload their products as they prepare their booths for this year’s holiday showcase.

“When I started off the year, I made enough wine to cover those same six events. I still have that wine and we’re going to run a special like they’ve never seen before,” said Fuller.

For the first time, the Pride of Dakota store will also have a booth for those who could not make it.

“So it started out with three, four and five and now we’re up to 20 vendors just in our booth alone that we’re representing at this point,” said Sherry Furcht, who runs the Pride of Dakota store.

This year’s event will be spread across the four halls at the Bismarck Event Center.

Shoppers will follow a directional shopping model and the mask mandate.

“If they want to see something, you’re going to have to go to the end, probably start all over, come through again. But we are providing an environment that people should feel safe and secured,” explained Doug Goehring, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner.

This is Pride of Dakota’s fourth event this year; the other three were in Dickinson, Grand Forks and Jamestown.

The event will be Friday from 4-9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.