Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase returns to Bismarck

The Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase has returned to the Bismarck Event Center.

More than 200 companies are there, selling products all made, manufactured or produced in North Dakota.

The products range from food items, to sewing, jewelry, woodturning and more.

This weekend is one of six showcases that happen every year across the state to give local companies the chance to show off their products to shoppers.

The program is put on by the state Department of Agriculture to help the local economy.

“We are all about our local economy. We want to boost our local economy and really give an opportunity for our local companies to shine right here in our state, so we take these shows on the road. We do six big Pride of Dakota shows every year across the state of North Dakota, and just give an opportunity for our local companies to get their product in front of the shoppers here in North Dakota,” Agriculture Marketing and Business Development Coordinator Kara Haff said.

The showcase is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and for anyone with kids, Santa will be making an appearance from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.