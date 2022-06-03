MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — May has quickly turned to June, and the primary election is right around the corner.

Here’s a preview of who will be on the ballot in the Magic City this year.

There are many different candidates vying for positions throughout the community.

Minot City Council

Three seats up for grabs; and four candidates in the race

Lisa Olson, who is looking to be reelected for her 13th year on the city council, is a retired educator and has lived in Minot for 37 years.

Mark J. Jantzer, looking for reelection for his 15th year, has been a part of the Minot community for 45 years. He’s the general manager at the Computer Store.

Paul Pitner, who has been on the board for the last four years, is also up for reelection. Pinter is a born and raised Minot native and works as a contractor.

Zach Raknerud, the non-incumbent candidate, works as a sales manager and moved to Minot six years ago.

Minot Public School Board

Two spots available with three candidates in the running

Sabrina Herrmann is a lifelong resident of Minot, and a director of communications.

Mitchell Kraft is the branch manager at Prairie Supply and has lived in Minot for 32 years, and previously served a four-year term on the school board.

Andrew Dittus has lived in Minot for most of his life and is an engineer in the oil and gas industry.

Ward County Commission

Two for the board, four candidates on the ballot

John Fjeldahl is up for reelection for his 17th year on the board. Fjeldahl is a farmer and lives in rural Berthold.

Looking to pick up where he left off is Alan Walter. Walter was a Ward County Commissioner from 2012-20 and has lived in Minot for all of his life.

Jason Olson, who will also be vying for a spot on the board, is a retired police chief and has lived in Minot for 37 years.

Lance Makeeff, a self-employed farmer and rancher, has lived in Minot for 32 years.

Thursday night, a forum was held where candidates for Minot mayor, the Minot City Council, Minot Public School Board and Ward County Commission were able to introduce themselves, speak about their platforms and answer questions from people in attendance.

Mark your calendars for June 14, and be sure to check back here at Your Local Election Headquarters for more information and results.