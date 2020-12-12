Pro MMA fighter from Williston showcasing on UFC

A Williston MMA fighter is taking a huge leap in his pro career, getting the opportunity to showcase on UFC — MMA’s biggest stage of fighting.

KX News sat down with the young fighter to get an inside look at what it took to get here.

“When I hear the word MMA, I think of it personally as the sport and training,” Derrick Weaver said.

Weaver, a professional mixed martial arts fighter from Willston, fell in love with the sport when he was only 13 years old.

“I saw my first UFC fight on TV,” he said. “I had no clue what it was, but I was like, ‘I like that’ and, ‘I want to do that.’

Never looking back, Weaver dove into the sport head first finding himself slowly moving up the ranks, starting first as an amateur fighter when he turned 18.

“That was kind of like my internship to the pros, you know, you have to get some experience under your belt. So that’s what I did, and I believe I turned pro in 2013. That’s when I had my first pro fight,” Weaver said.

Only having a few professional fights on his resume, he says the pay-outs for each fight aren’t enough to maintain a reasonable livelihood, but working his day job as an oil field worker has only helped him along the way.

“It’s giving me an advantage because the money I make now in my career helps me pay for other training, but it is kind of hard because my job does demand that I’m there a lot,” he said.

But staying humble and true to his craft, he’s found himself fighting on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.

“It’s going to be broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass which is a big deal because anybody around the world can watch it and everybody in the world is going to find out who I am, so this definitely is a big fight as far as exposure,” Weaver said.

And a step in the right direction.

“I definitely believe I’m going to keep going. It’s just a step by step and I’m going to be there someday fighting for a World Title,” he said.

You can live stream Weaver’s fight Friday at 7 p.m. or re-watch it on UFC Fight Pass.