Pro-Trump rally draws hundreds amid election results projecting Biden victory

Passionate Trump supporters turned out to the Capitol Saturday, voicing opposition to the presidential election of Joe Biden.

“It’s not fair.”

“Rampant fraud.”

“Give me Trump or give me death, it’s that simple.”

Those were just some of the comments made by those who attended the event. More than 100 showed up to the “Stand with Trump” rally, planned days prior to Saturday’s announcement that Biden would become president-elect.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer spoke in support of President Trump, but didn’t go so far as those in the audience to suggest the election was “stolen.”

“I’m grateful for his four years. I hope he has four more,” Cramer said. “I think he should use every legal tool in the toolchest to see this thing through, but at the very least we’re a better country because Donald Trump was our president.”

House Representative Kelly Armstrong said certain elections should be investigated, citing Pennsylvania as an example, but acknowledged that as it stands now, Biden is the president-elect.

“What we do know is there’s a lot of irregularities. We know that. We need to examine all those irregularities because regardless of who’s sworn in as president in January, and right now it appears that it’ll be President-Elect Biden, the American people have to have confidence in that,” Armstrong said.

Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford said he hopes however the process plays out, it ends peacefully.

“We’ll see how this moves forward with all the challenges. There’s a lot more to do. All of us here I believe are on the same page, that, hoping and praying that President Trump will be moving forward with courage and wisdom and humility and grace through the rest of this process, and a peaceful resolution to this process,” Sanford said.

Though the event was mostly peaceful, there were protesters who showed up as speakers began, interrupting some of the speeches.

“The partisan divide is really strong here, and I think there’s a lot of potential and a lot of good people with good intentions who are just really misguided,” protester Michael Knopik said.

A handful of fights followed, but no one appeared seriously injured at the scene. Regardless of the political divide, Representative Armstrong did note there was something unique about the event’s turnout.

“Do you know how hard it is to get this many people anywhere Saturday of opening of deer season?” Armstrong said.

As of early Saturday evening, it’s been reported that Biden has won 290 electoral votes, to Trump’s 214, and just over half the popular vote, at 50.6 percent.