Probation ordered in Bismarck assault, terrorizing case

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man accused of driving over his girlfriend, forcing her into his car and threatening to kill her has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Thirty-year-old Ricky Schuh pleaded guilty Tuesday to reduced charges in an agreement with prosecutors.

He was charged in March with kidnapping, aggravated assault and terrorizing.

The kidnapping charge was reduced to felonious restraint under the terms of the plea agreement.

Police say Schuh struck the woman with his SUV, ran over her and forced her into the vehicle in Bismarck. Officials say she escaped in Jamestown and received threatening text messages from Schuh.

