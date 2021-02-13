Probe into Dakota Access protest continues 4 years later

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, provided by Morton County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Cannon Ball, N.D. A federal judge on Monday, July 6, 2020 sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. (Morton County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A violent clash four years ago between Dakota Access Pipeline protesters and law enforcement is still being investigated, and one protester has been jailed for refusing to provide grand jury testimony.

No one has been criminally charged in the November 2016 clash, which severely injured 21-year-old New York City resident Sophia Wilansky.

She has sued law officers and Morton County, alleging police intentionally targeted her with a concussion grenade.

Fellow protester Steve Martinez was taken into federal custody Feb. 3 for contempt of court. His attorneys say his detainment is tied to Wilansky’s lawsuit and government attempts to blame protesters.