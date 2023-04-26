BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Don’t expect any loud explosions this time, but work is now starting on a plan to tear down the historic rail bridge on the Missouri River in Bismarck.

This week, we learned the state Department of Water Resources approved two permits to Burlington Northern Santa Fe for the demolition and construction of a new bridge. Workers have already removed trees along the railroad tracks on the Mandan side.

A railroad spokesperson tells KX News that this spring, workers will begin building the embankment for a new bridge that’ll be built north of the existing bridge. The permit also means the railroad will hang a debris capture system to collect pieces of the bridge as they take it apart.

BNSF expects the teardown and new bridge construction will take about four years.