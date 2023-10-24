DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division got a notification on Monday, October 23 of a produced water spill.

According to a news release, the spill happened at the Deep Creek/Jorgenson 44X-5 well run by XTO Energy.

On Tuesday, October 24, XTO Energy reported an estimated 1,030 bls of produced water was released and that it was all recovered.

The spill happened due to a corroded plug.

A North Dakota Oil and Gas inspector has been out to the site and will monitor the cleanup.