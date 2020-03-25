Produced water spill reported in Billings County

BISMARCK, N.D. – A produced water spill on a well pad in Billings County released approximately 150 barrels of produced water due to a valve failure, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

The well pad is operated by Scout Energy Management, LLC.

The incident occurred about 11 miles southwest of Belfield on March 23, and it was reported the next day. Scout Energy Management said it impacted rangeland.

Personnel from the NDDEQ are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.