Produced water spill reported in McKenzie County

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

A produced water spill on a well pad in McKenzie County, which was originally reported as a 30-barrel spill occurring on May 2, is now estimated at 850 barrels after an investigation and production trend analysis.

The well is operated by Newfield Production Company. 

The incident occurred about 10 miles northwest of Keene. The cause of the spill was a leak in a 2-inch polyethylene pipeline running from the treater to the produced water storage tank. The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said it impacted rangeland.

Personnel from the NDDEQ have been inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Diaper Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diaper Need"

Mandan 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan 4th of July Parade"

Birthday Surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Surprise"

Yellowhammer Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yellowhammer Crash"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12"

Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly"

16th St Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "16th St Road Work"

State Fair Vendors React

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair Vendors React"

Horse History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horse History"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KOA Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "KOA Open"

No NDSF Reaction

Thumbnail for the video titled "No NDSF Reaction"

KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Land Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Study"

NWS Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWS Warnings"

Beer Chats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Chats"

Putt district open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putt district open"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge