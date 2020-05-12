Produced water spill reported in McKenzie County

A produced water spill on a well pad in McKenzie County, which was originally reported as a 30-barrel spill occurring on May 2, is now estimated at 850 barrels after an investigation and production trend analysis.

The well is operated by Newfield Production Company.

The incident occurred about 10 miles northwest of Keene. The cause of the spill was a leak in a 2-inch polyethylene pipeline running from the treater to the produced water storage tank. The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said it impacted rangeland.

Personnel from the NDDEQ have been inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.