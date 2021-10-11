Produced water spill reported in Mountrail County

Goodnight Midstream has reported a produced water spill from a pipeline in Mountrail County on Oct. 7 was caused by a third-party contractor striking a gathering line.

According to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, the spill occurred about 7 miles northwest of New Town.

Goodnight Midstream estimates about 285 barrels of produced water spilled, with all but 30 barrels immediately recovered.

Personnel from Environmental Quality are inspecting the site and say they will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.