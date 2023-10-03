ARNEGARD, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality was notified of a produced water spill near Arnegard.

According to a news release, Caliber Midstream noticed the produced water spill from a pipeline on Tuesday, October 3.

Caliber estimates that the pipeline malfunction released around 100 barrels, or 4,200 gallons, of produced water, which has impacted the waters in a Cherry Creek tributary and range land.

Produced water is a byproduct of oil production.

Personnel from NDDEQ are working with the party on cleanup and will monitor the investigation and remediation.