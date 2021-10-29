Produced water spill reported near Medora

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division reports a produced water spill occurred October 25 at the Medora Heath-Madison Unit central tank battery, about five miles south of Medora, North Dakota.
Scout Energy Management LLC said 500 barrels of produced water were released due to a line leak from the treater to the storage tank on location.
All of the water was reported contained on-site and all 500 barrels had been recovered at the time of reporting.
A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor any additional cleanup.
“Produced water” refers to water that is produced as a byproduct during oil and natural gas extraction.