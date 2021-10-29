Produced water spill reported near Medora

In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021, photo, pump jacks extract oil from beneath the ground on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation east of New Town, North Dakota. On oil well pads carved from the wheat fields around Lake Sakakawea, hundreds of pump jacks slowly bob to extract 100 million barrels of crude annually from a reservation shared by three Native American tribes. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division reports a produced water spill occurred October 25 at the Medora Heath-Madison Unit central tank battery, about five miles south of Medora, North Dakota.

Scout Energy Management LLC said 500 barrels of produced water were released due to a line leak from the treater to the storage tank on location.

All of the water was reported contained on-site and all 500 barrels had been recovered at the time of reporting.

A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor any additional cleanup.

“Produced water” refers to water that is produced as a byproduct during oil and natural gas extraction.