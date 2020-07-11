Professional basketball player Noah Dahlman hosting mental toughness camp in Watford City

Professional athlete, Noah Dahlman, is hosting a mental toughness camp in Watford City.

It will be July 17th through the 19th at the Rough Rider Center.

The purpose of the camp is to use both physical and mental activities to help young kids overcome low self-esteem and give them the tools they need to help them with life’s challenges.

Dahlman told KX News he’s held these camps for all ages for several years, and people always leave better than they came.

“If I can get my message, my story, my experiences to click and relate with you at some point in your life or some past experience o where you’re at right now, then they feel like they’re in a better place now then when they first started and that’s the whole point of the program.” Noah Dahlman said.

To register: Click Here.