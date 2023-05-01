BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Professional Insurance Agents of North Dakota (PIA) are hosting their annual conference.

PIA works to help independent insurance agents through education, advocacy, and protection.

The organization advocates on the state and national levels to ensure PIA members’ voices are heard by lawmakers. Independent insurance agents are also taught skills to protect and grow their businesses. Officials with PIA say the conference goes over a range of different topics with agents.

“Independent agents basically represent multiple insurance carriers,” explained PIA’s Executive Director, Steve Becher. “They don’t just represent one or two. They’ll sell home and auto insurance, and they’ll sell crop insurance. Some of them sell life and health insurance. A little bit of everything.”

The conference also has a trade fair, consisting of a total of 37 booths of different agencies for agents to talk and network with.