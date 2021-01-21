Program aimed at easing prescription drug cost for patients up in the air due to major drug manufacturers

A program meant to ease the cost of prescription drugs for hospital patients could soon be a thing of the past.

340B is a federal drug pricing program created to give hospitals across the country, and even some here in the state, the chance to provide free to low-cost medications to patients in need, but over the last few months the program has fallen into controversy as six of the major drug manufacturers no longer want to discount the medications.

KX News spoke to the Director of Pharmacy at CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston, who says if the program were to go away, it would hurt everyone involved.

“These discounts add up to a huge impact that CHI St. Alexius Health-Williston use. $2.7 million in annual savings that is reinvested in our programs particularly obstetrics, oncology and emergency services,” Dave Sandberg said.

He says he hasn’t heard any reasonings as to why manufacturers don’t want to abide by the program anymore but a lawsuit has since been filed against them.